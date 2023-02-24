Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.61-$3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.61-3.67 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

