GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in GAP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

