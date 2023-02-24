GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Trading Up 0.7 %

GBG stock opened at GBX 316.60 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.38. The stock has a market cap of £799.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 662.50 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at GB Group

About GB Group

In related news, insider Richard Longdon purchased 29,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £99,487.08 ($119,806.21). 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.