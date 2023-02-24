General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,228,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

