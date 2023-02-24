Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Hits $839,794.61

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $839,794.61 and approximately $28.45 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

