Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $179.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Genuine Parts Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
