Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Acquires £49,723.42 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) insider Alison Henriksen acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,999 ($36.12) per share, with a total value of £49,723.42 ($59,878.88).

Genus Price Performance

Genus stock traded down GBX 104.56 ($1.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,833.44 ($34.12). The stock had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,304. Genus plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186 ($26.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,364 ($40.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,658.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,944.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,816.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Genus’s payout ratio is 5,161.29%.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

