Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($95.74) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($69.68) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday.

Gerresheimer Trading Up 4.1 %

Gerresheimer stock opened at €79.05 ($84.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 12 month high of €76.70 ($81.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

