Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $98.50 price target on the stock.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Gerresheimer stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $83.80.
About Gerresheimer
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gerresheimer (GRRMF)
