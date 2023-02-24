Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $98.50 price target on the stock.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Gerresheimer stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

