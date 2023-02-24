Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $80.49 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Gifto has a market capitalization of $80.49 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

