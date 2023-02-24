Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 394,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 236,543 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 599,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 399,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

