Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

