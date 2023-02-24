Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAND. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.21 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $42.10.
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
