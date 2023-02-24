Glazer Capital LLC Buys 507,240 Shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 1,361.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,240 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 51,936 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $349.24 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.01. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

