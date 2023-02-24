Glazer Capital LLC Grows Position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 370.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,836 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $593,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 127.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 575,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $125,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 561,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OXUS opened at $10.44 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Oxus Acquisition Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.