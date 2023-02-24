Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stake in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,821 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Thrive Acquisition were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 75.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THAC opened at $10.36 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

