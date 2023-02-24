Glazer Capital LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,605 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 6.35% of Venus Acquisition worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Venus Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Venus Acquisition by 20.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Acquisition by 236.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,070,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VENA stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

