Glazer Capital LLC Has $7.59 Million Position in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,635 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 8.46% of Kairous Acquisition worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 222.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,575 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 29.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,698,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KACL opened at $10.64 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

