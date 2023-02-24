Glazer Capital LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,635 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 8.46% of Kairous Acquisition worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 222.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,575 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 29.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Kairous Acquisition stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Kairous Acquisition Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

