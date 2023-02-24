Glazer Capital LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,806 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in GoGreen Investments were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOGN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. GoGreen Investments Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

