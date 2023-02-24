Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 70,619 Shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.29% of IX Acquisition worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

