Glazer Capital LLC Raises Position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.29% of IX Acquisition worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in IX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 104.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

IXAQ opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. IX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

