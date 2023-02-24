Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 139,841 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGSS opened at $10.36 on Friday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.