Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

PGSS stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

