Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,045 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.