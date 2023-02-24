GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,489,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,855,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 50,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 1,000,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 11,451 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.71 on Friday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

