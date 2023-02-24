GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus Acquires 50,000 Shares

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,139,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,268.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 1,000,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 11,451 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,101.24.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 3.9 %

GLYC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,944. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.