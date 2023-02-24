Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 6,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

