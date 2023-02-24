Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading Down 5%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 2,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

