Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Grab updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Grab Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 12,140,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,467,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
