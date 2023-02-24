Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Grab updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grab Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 12,140,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,467,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grab

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

