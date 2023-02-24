Grid Dynamics’ (GDYN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.90% from the company’s previous close.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 189,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,891. The company has a market cap of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

