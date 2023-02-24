Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 275,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Grid Dynamics

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

