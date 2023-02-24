Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.14 million, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,804,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 802,968 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,752,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 316,138 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

