GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading 13.2% Higher

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

GT Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a P/E ratio of -45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85.

GT Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.