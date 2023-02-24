GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 3.2% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $193,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.38. 164,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $180.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

