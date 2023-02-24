GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 16,600 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 0.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.79. 1,095,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

