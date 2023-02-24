GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 12.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 1.16% of CME Group worth $740,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.17. 416,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,942. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

