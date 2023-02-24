GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 12.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 1.16% of CME Group worth $740,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CME traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.17. 416,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,942. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.