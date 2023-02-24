GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for 7.3% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 5.19% of MarketAxess worth $434,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.39.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.