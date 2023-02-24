Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 10,555 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $5,591,000. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 74,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 812,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

