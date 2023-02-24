Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 1,340 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,129. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

