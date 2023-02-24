Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.74. 74,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.10. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. HSBC dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.97) to GBX 3,600 ($43.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.19) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

