Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 4,725 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.64. 1,974,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a market cap of $411.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

