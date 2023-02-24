Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $3.51 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,249,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,057 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,982,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

