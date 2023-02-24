Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $6.20 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 91,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,248,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 436,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

