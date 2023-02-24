Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TRI traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $120.34. 121,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,285. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.