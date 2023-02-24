Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 6,308 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 2.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of BCE by 106.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 197,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

