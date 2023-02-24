Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 12,600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE DIS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,438,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.