Guardian Capital LP Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

