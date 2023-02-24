Guardian Capital LP Has $42.07 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 936,653 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.59% of Open Text worth $42,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 81.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

