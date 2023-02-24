Guardian Capital LP Has $57.32 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $57,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,770,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,744,000 after buying an additional 5,951,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,206,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,634,000 after buying an additional 5,067,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 481,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.